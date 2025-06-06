Man killed over blackmail in UP's Amethi

Amethi, Jun 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed here after he allegedly tried to blackmail a woman and her brother-in-law with a video exposing their illicit relationship, police said on Friday.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said Sagar had recorded an objectionable video of the duo and was coercing the woman into a physical relationship.

"On the night of June 4, he entered the woman's house through the roof. Her brother-in-law, who was lying in wait, attacked him with an axe," Kaushik said.

The two then slit his throat, tied up the body, and hid it in a nearby cattle shelter. Blood stains at the scene were allegedly wiped with cow dung, the officer said.

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Kumkum and a resident of Amethi's Sangrampur area, has been arrested. A search is underway for the co-accused, Bed Prakash Kori, who is on the run, Kaushik said. PTI COR KIS RHL