Man killed over dispute in Mumbai; accused held

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a 27-year-old person over an old dispute while the latter was chatting with his friends in Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place at Lotus Colony in Shivaji Nagar on Monday night.

The victim, Aslam Qureshi, was with his friends when the accused, identified as Nazim, reached the place. He allegedly slit the victim's throat with a sharp weapon and also stabbed him, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said on Tuesday.

Qureshi was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital, where he died during treatment, the official said.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident but was later caught by police from the locality.

He told the police that his brother and Qureshi had a dispute in 2022, and he attacked the latter over it, the official said.

The accused has been booked on various charges, including murder, the police added. PTI ZA GK