Man killed over family dispute in UP’s Balia; brother among three arrested

Ballia (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Three persons, including the brother of the victim, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man in the Maniyar police station area of the Ballia district, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, a blood-soaked body, later identified as Chandan Singh (35), was found near a canal in Barsari Jagir village on Wednesday morning.

Following the recovery of the body, a complaint was lodged by the victim’s wife, and police later registered a named FIR against Chandan's brother, Santosh Singh alias Saral Singh, Baharan Singh alias Uday Pratap Singh and Halchal Singh alias Kamlesh Singh.

Baharan and Halchal were identified as Santosh's associates.

In the complaint, it was alleged that due to an old family dispute, Santosh, along with his associates, attacked Chandan on the neck with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the three accused were arrested near Chandupakad temple on Thursday and have been sent to jail.

He added that based on information provided by Santosh, police have also recovered the sharp-edged weapon, allegedly used in the murder.