Man killed over gambling dispute in UP's Mahoba

Mahoba (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death here following a dispute over Rs 100 while gambling, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Pachpahara village of Sadar area when a dispute broke out between two groups late Saturday, they said.

Nilesh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by the people of one group, resulting in his death, Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said.

Nilesh's elder brother, Rupesh, told the police that a few days ago, his brother had a dispute with some men of the village over 100 rupees in gambling.

Due to this enmity, he was murdered, he told police.

Bansal said that the four people were involved in the incident and four police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway, the SP said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ