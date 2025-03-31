Man killed over illicit relationship; 'accused' woman found hanging hours later

Latur, Mar 31 (PTI) The mystery over the murder of a 40-year-old man due to a suspected illicit relationship deepened on Monday after one of the accused, a woman, was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances on Monday, Latur Police said.

A day after Sharad Ingle, who worked as a supervisor at the gravel unit near Karkatta village in the Latur district, was fatally attacked with sickles and other sharp weapons, police arrested one person and launched an investigation on various angles.

"The attackers slit Ingle's throat. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot," the official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's wife, a case was registered late at night against five persons at Murud police station.

Police are investigating whether the extra-marital affair of the deceased prompted the murderous attack.

Even as the police are investigating the role of the five persons named in the FIR, one of the accused, a woman, was found hanging from a tree in a forested area in the village on Monday morning, an official said.

Police investigating Ingle's murder have registered a case under section 103 (Punishment for murder) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against five persons.

