Man killed over land dispute in Jammu; seven detained

Jammu, May 1 (PTI) A man was killed in a clash between two groups over a land dispute here in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Seven people have been detained in connection with incident that took place on Tuesday in the Greater Kailash area, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinod Kumar said.

Action has also been initiated against the in-charge of the Greater Kailash police post and the station house officer for their failure to maintain law and order, he said.

Kumar said the clash broke out over a land dispute and some people were injured, including Avtar Singh, a resident of Kalu Chak.

Singh succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital, the SSP said.

On the action against the police officials, Kumar said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

In another development, the SSP said hardcore criminal Tajinder Singh alias "Happy", a resident of Miran Sahib, has been booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for being a threat to peace and order.

Singh is involved in more than 10 cases and has been arrested by police several times in the past but he continued with his criminal activities, the officer said, adding that he has been detained under the PSA on the orders of Jammu district magistrate.

Police have also detained Arnia-resident Raman Kumar who was found indulging in criminal activities after being recently released from jail. PTI TAS TAS ANB ANB