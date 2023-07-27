Man killed over land dispute in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks over a long-standing land related feud, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Vishnu Vatika on Wednesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Sudhir Jaiswal said quoting the report lodged in this connection.

An FIR has been lodged against nine people and one unknown person, the ASP said, adding that a police team has been formed to nab the accused.

The body of Riyasat (54) has been sent for postmortem, he added. PTI COR SAB L RHL