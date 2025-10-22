Man killed over land dispute in UP village

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly by some local youths in Dhakapur village over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the deceased was identified as Rajkumar.

According to the victim's sister, some youths from the village called her brother out on Tuesday night and took him to a nearby orchard.

When she reached the spot, she saw the accused allegedly strangulating Rajkumar. She managed to free Rajkumar and rushed him to the Community Health Centre at Pratapur Kamaicha.

Due to his critical condition, he was referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared Rajkumar dead.

According to the deceased's brother, Shivkumar, the family had an old land dispute with the accused.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, a case has been registered against Ram Chandra, Shyam Chandra, Lucky Yadav, and Mahavir.