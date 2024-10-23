Man killed over land dispute; two held

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 52-year-old man over a land dispute at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Suraj Vilas Patil and Harsh Sunil Patil, murdered Sanjay Shriram Patil on Tuesday night, he said.

Senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said, "Around 10 pm on Tuesday, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on the Shiv Mandir Road here, following which he died." His body was later sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103(1) (murder) has been registered against the duo at the Shivaji Nagar police station, the official added.

Advertisment

The body of the victim, identified as one Sanjay Sriram Patil, has been sent to the government hospital for a post-mortem.

As per the probe conducted so far, the murder is a fallout of dispute over five acres of land that the victim had purchased from one Shantaram Patil, the police said. PTI COR NP