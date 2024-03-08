Man killed over love triangle; three arrested

Nagpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Three men have been arrested here for a murder which allegedly resulted from a love triangle, city police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Avesh Mirza Baig, Kunal Khadatkar and Ayush Pethe were arrested on Thursday evening for the alleged murder of Ravi alias Aryan Garib Sao (26) in Wathoda area, said an official.

Ravi, a resident of Laghu Vetan Colony, Indora, worked at a transport company and was in a relationship with a young woman, he said.

Avesh, his friend, also developed romantic feelings for the same woman, and she later started avoiding Ravi, the official said.

Advertisment

Avesh had also allegedly warned Ravi to stay away from her.

On Wednesday night, Ravi met Avesh to sort out the matter. Avesh abducted Ravi in a car with the help of the other two accused, and they allegedly stabbed Ravi to death at an isolated spot behind a petrol pump at Pandhurna village on the outskirts of the city.

After the body was found on Thursday morning, Wathoda police registered a case of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302, and nabbed the accused on suspicion, the official said, adding that probe was on. PTI COR KRK