Azamgarh (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead over dispute of payment here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Devkali Taran area on Monday afternoon when Tej Singh had gone to take a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh from some people, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Hemraj Meena said that efforts are underway to nab the accused.