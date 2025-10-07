Man killed over property dispute, two arrested

Nashik, Oct 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was brutally killed by two bike-borne persons when he was on his way to a gurdwara in Nashik Road area on Tuesday, police said, adding the attackers have been arrested.

Prima facie, a property dispute between the victim and one of the attackers was the motive behind the murder.

The victim, identified as Amol Meshram, used to offer prayers at the gurdwara, located alongside the Nashik-Pune highway, every day.

When he was walking to the religious place in the early hours of Tuesday, two persons riding a two-wheeler attacked him with sharp weapons, leading to his death, police said.

Police scanned CCTV camera footage in the area and arrested Kunal Saude (21) and Aman Sharma (18) for the murder.

A case has been registered with Upnagar police station, and further investigations are ongoing. PTI COR NSK