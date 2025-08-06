Man killed over Rs 200 loan dispute in UP, FIR lodged for 'inhumane' treatment with corpse

Gonda (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old newly-married man was allegedly beaten to death over a Rs 200 loan dispute, sparking protests from family members who placed his body on the Gonda-Lucknow highway, police said on Tuesday.

Gonda police have registered a case against 27 people, including 15 unidentified persons, for blocking a national highway, inciting a crowd and showing "inhumane behaviour" with a dead body during a protest, a senior officer said.

The deceased Hriday Lal, a mason from Laxmanpur Jaat village, had lent Rs 700 to a villager, Ram Anuj. A heated argument broke out between them on August 1 when Lal demanded Rs 200 back.

The dispute turned violent, and he was allegedly attacked with sticks by Anuj, his brother Ram Kishore, son Jagdish, and nephews Pankaj and Chandan.

Lal, who was taken to Lucknow for treatment, succumbed to injuries on Monday. When the body was being brought back from Lucknow in an ambulance on Monday evening, the family tried to block the Gonda-Lucknow highway at Balpur by keeping the body on the road.

Police deployed from four local police stations intervened, cleared the blockade using mild force, and ensured the body was taken to the village.

Initially, the family refused to conduct the last rites, demanding strict action and "bulldozer action" on the homes of the accused.

The cremation was eventually conducted late Monday night under police supervision, Kotwali Dehat Station House Officer, Sanjay Kumar Singh said, adding all named accused have been arrested and booked under relevant BNS sections.

Post-mortem was conducted in Lucknow, and further legal action will follow based on the report, he added. Police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace.

Lal had been married just a month ago, his family members said. Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said on Tuesday that the incident occurred when the body of Hriday Lal, who had died during treatment after being allegedly beaten by local strongmen four days earlier, was being brought from Lucknow to Gonda.

Before the body could reach the deceased's village, a crowd of around 50-60 people had already gathered near the highway, intending to stage a protest with the corpse, he said.

According to the SP, as soon as the ambulance carrying the body arrived, the police team on site instructed the family not to remove the body from the vehicle and to take it directly to the village.

However, the family members, along with the ambulance driver, placed the body on a stretcher and quickly moved it forward. About 20 metres ahead, they threw the body onto the road along with the stretcher. The incident was captured on mobile phones by local residents and later went viral on social media.

The SP said a case has been registered under serious charges for disrupting public order, inhumane handling of the corpse and attempting to incite unrest. He added that strict legal action would be taken against those trying to disturb the law and order situation.

Police are also identifying others involved in the protest using the viral video. Legal proceedings have already been initiated against those who have been identified, he said.