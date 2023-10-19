Man killed, parents injured in LPG cylinder blast in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) Oct 19 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was killed and his parents were seriously injured on Thursday after a cooking gas cylinder blasted in their house in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Narsinghpur village when the domestic LPG cylinder blew up, Nilgiri Police Station inspector-in-charge Gopal Chandra Karna said.

"A man, his wife and their adult son sustained burn injuries. They were first admitted to Nilgiri Hospital and then shifted to the Balasore district hospital, where Bhagbat Behera succumbed to his injuries," the IIC said.

The couple, identified as Harihar Behera and Sukanti Behera, are now undergoing treatment at the Balasore hospital, he said.

Advertisment

Their house and an adjoining grocery shop were severely damaged in the blast.

It was suspected that firecrackers were stored in the grocery shop, which caused a massive explosion after the blast of the LPG cylinder, the police officer said.

Fire brigade personnel of Remuna reached the spot and doused the blaze, he added. PTI COR BBM BBM BDC