Man killed, son injured as bus hits scooter in Thane

Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was killed and his teenage son injured after the scooter they were riding on was hit by a private bus in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said.

The accident took place at Cadbury Junction in the afternoon, the official said.

Rakesh Bangera died on the spot, while his 17-year-old son Vishal Bangera suffered injuries in the accident, he said.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem and his injured son hospitalised, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane civic body’s Disaster Management Cell. PTI COR NR