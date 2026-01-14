Man killed, three injured as car hits electric pole in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Jan 14 (PTI) One person was killed and three others sustained minor injuries after their car collided with a high-tension electric pole in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Ridhi Pandey, suffered fatal injuries in the accident, with his head severed in the collision, police said. His body was trapped between the steering wheel and the car seat, while the front portion of the vehicle was badly damaged.

Pandey, a resident of Adityapur in Seraikela-Kharswan district, was driving the car along with three friends while returning from his farmhouse in Kowali police station area late on Tuesday night, Officer-in-Charge Dhananjay Paswan said.

He added that Pandey lost control of the high-speed vehicle, leading to the crash.

A police team recovered the body and sent it to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer said. The three other occupants of the car suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle has been impounded for further investigation, he added.