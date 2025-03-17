Man killed, three injured as car hits motorcycle

Latur, Mar 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and three other persons were injured when a car collided with a motorcycle on the Latur-Zahirabad highway on Monday, police said.

The deceased Datta Kadam (35) and his brother recently returned to their native village from Hyderabad to join the returning Pandharpur palanquin procession.

After the event, they were heading toward Nilanga on the motorcycle when the accident occurred in the afternoon, police said.

A high-speed car travelling from Nilanga to Aurad swerved to avoid a pothole near Talikhed Pati on the Latur-Zahirabad highway and crashed into their motorcycle, killing Kadam on the spot and leaving his younger brother, Digambar Kadam, critically injured.

Two people in the car also sustained injuries, police said. PTI COR NSK