Man killed, three kin injured in mob attack in Raigad

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) A man was killed and three of his kin injured in Raigad district after being attacked allegedly by a mob over an old enmity, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Awas village in Mandwa, he added.

"When Dharmendra Rane (36) was parking his car, six accused, identified as Vaibhav Mhatre, Devendra Mhatre, Ankit Rane, Shubham Patil, Poonam Mhatre and Siya, attacked him with sharp weapons. There is some financial dispute between Rane's family and the Mhatres. When Rane's mother Karuna and brothers Vishwas and Vivek intervened, they too were assaulted," the official said.

"Dharmendra Rane died, while his mother and siblings were injured. We have arrested all six involved in the attack. Further probe is underway," the official said. PTI ZA BNM