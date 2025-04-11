Man killed, two family members injured in attack for opposing drug peddlers in Bandra

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed, and two members of his family sustained injuries as a group of people attacked them with sharp weapons after he opposed the peddling of drugs in Bandra here, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack that took place in the Dargah Gali area on Thursday night, an official from Bandra police station said.

He said the accused allegedly entered the house of the victim, Shakir Ali Cendole, and attacked him and his family members. Shakir died, while his sister-in-law Shirin and nephew Afzal sustained injuries.

The official said the police arrested Imran Pathan, his wife Fatima Zakir Ali alias Kaynat, Usman Zakir Ali and Zakir Ali Cendole.

Pathan and his wife had multiple cases to their name, and they supplied drugs in Bandra, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

The deceased man's sister Feeroza claimed, "Drug peddlers Salman Malik and his wife Soni supplied drugs to the Pathan couple, and my brother Shakir opposed peddling activities in the Dargah Gali area." She said the family had previously lodged a complaint against the accused, who kept issuing threats. PTI ZA ARU