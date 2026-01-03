Man killed, two minors injured in motorcycle-SUV collision amid dense fog in UP's Deoria

Deoria, Jan 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed while two minors sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided head on with an SUV here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night under Bhaluani police station limits in Deoria destrict, and could have been caused due to reduced visibility amid heavy fog cover in the area, they added.

The driver of the SUV allegedly fled the spot, police said, adding that the vehicle has been impounded.

According the police, three members of the same family, Anil (35), Vishal (16) and Muskan (15) --- residents of Lala Bariha village under Khukhundu police station limits -- had visited their relative Radheshyam Prasad's house in Karmatar village in Bhaluani police station area.

While returning from there, around 8:00 pm on Friday, their motorcycle collided head on with a Scorpio vehicle, an officer said.

All three were severely injured in the crash and were rushed to Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, Deoria for treatment.

Anil succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Bhaluani Station Officer Pradeep Kumar Pandey said, on receiving the information, police shifted the injured to the medical college, and has launched an investigation into the incident.

Police have seized the SUV and efforts are on to trace the driver, who fled the scene following the accident.