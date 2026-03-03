Man killed, two sons injured in attack over goat poisoning in Jharkhand

Garhwa, Mar 3 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed and his two sons injured after a group of people attacked them over a dispute related to the poisoning of three goats in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Hesatu village in the Badgarh police station area, they said.

The deceased was identified as Suryadev Yadav. His sons, Mahesh Yadav and Ganesh Yadav, sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital, they added.

A case was lodged against 11 people in connection with the incident on Monday, Badgarh police station's in-charge Deepak Kumar Maurya said.

According to the FIR, Suryadev's three goats were allegedly poisoned to death by one Ramkishun Yadav after the animals strayed into and grazed on crops in his field.

Following the incident, Suryadev and his sons went to Ramkishun's field and began taking photographs of the dead goats, the FIR said.

At this point, a group of people, mostly members of the same family, allegedly attacked them with sickles and sticks. Suryadev was killed at the spot, while his two sons were injured in the assault, police said. PTI COR SAN SOM