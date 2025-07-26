Man killed while resisting robbery bid in Delhi's Badarpur

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A man was killed after he resisted a bid to rob him while returning home near the Badarpur bus stand in southeast Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Makbul Akram (20), a resident of Faridabad originally hailing from West Champaran in Bihar.

According to police sources, Akram was killed after he resisted an attempt by unidentified assailants to rob him in the early hours of Saturday. He was found dead with head injuries.

A PCR call was received at the Badarpur police station informing that a man was found lying unconscious near the bus stand on Badarpur border, with blood oozing from his head, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

"The police reached the spot and found the man lying motionless on the roadside with injuries on the back of his head. The man was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre at around 5:30 am where he was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors," the officer said.

The police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area and speaking to the locals to establish the chain of events leading to the incident, the DCP said. PTI SSJ ARI