Man killed, wife injured as car driven by constable hits motorcycle in UP; accused held

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died while his wife was critically injured after a police constable driving a car rammed into their motorcycle here, officials said on Friday.

The accused constable, Akash, who is posted in Dial 112, was arrested.

Police said a liquor bottle and a head constable's uniform was recovered from the car. However, a medical examination of the accused confirmed that not driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, the accident occurred on Thursday evening at the Behat crossing when Rashid, from Jasmour, was en route to his home with his wife Munni (45).

An out of control car hit the rear end of their motorcycle. The impact of the collision was so severe that the couple fell around 10 feet away and both were injured, Circle Officer Munish Chandra told PTI.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a team police reached the spot and rushed the couple to a primary health centre for treatment.

After first-aid, the two were admitted to the district hospital, where Rashid died around 11.30 pm, while his wife is undergoing treatment.

Villagers seeing a police uniform and liquor bottle in the car, blocked the road and created a ruckus.

Police said the car is registered under the name of Head Constable Rameshwar Tomar of Nanauta police station and added that Constable Akash was going to receive an inspector at the police station.

On Friday, Rashid was buried. He worked as a labourer and is survived by his five children, police said. PTI COR NAV ANM ANM OZ OZ