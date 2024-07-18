Man killed, wife injured as school bus hits bike in Maharashtra’s Gondia district

Gondia (Maha), Jul 18 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was killed and his wife critically injured after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a rashly driven school bus in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Thursday, an official said.

The school bus was going from Mahagaon to Arjuni Morgaon when the accident took place near a petrol pump, he said.

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and it hit a motorcycle carrying Haridas Wasudeo Kohare and his wife Indu Haridas Kohare (39).

Haridas lost his life at the scene, while Indu was rushed to a private hospital with critical injuries, said inspector Kamlesh Sontakke of Arjuni Morgaon police station. Haridas worked with a state-run power company, he said.

Police have arrested the bus driver, Pundlik Narayan Bawankar (52), he added. PTI COR NR