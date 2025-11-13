Man killed, wife injured in road accident in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been killed and his wife critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-19 here, police said on Thursday.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Chandauli Sadar police station, said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar Kesari, a resident of Bhikaripur village, he said.

The SHO said Kesari was returning home from Saiyadraja along with his wife on a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The injured woman has been admitted to the district hospital where her condition remains serious, he added. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK