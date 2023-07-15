Man killed with brick in south Delhi's Sarvapriya Vihar

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed with a blow to head Saturday morning during a drunk fight in south Delhi's Sarvapriya Vihar, police said.

Advertisment

A caller had reported a fight taking place in Sarvapriya Vihar area near Hauz Khas at 2.36 am, according to police logs.

When police reached the gate number-3 of the colony, Ravi Aahuja, the caller, told them there had been a fight between two men, one of whom hit the other with a brick in the head and he had been rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, an officer said.

At the Trauma Centre, police found that the man had been declared brought dead. He was identified as a 55-year-old Loki Mandal, a resident of Begampur, the officer said.

Rohit, the accused, who was detained by police, said he and Mandal were heavily drunk and got into a fight during which he hit Mandal in the head with a brick.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station and Rohit, a resident of Gurgaon Sector 9, has been apprehended, police said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN