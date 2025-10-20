Man killed with sharp-edge weapon in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was found murdered with a sharp-edged weapon near a canal bridge in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Chhotelal Gupta, a resident of Katra village under Karari police station limits, had left for Chitrakoot Sunday night on a motorcycle with his nephew Rahul, officials said.

According to Circle Officer (Manjhanpur) Shivank Singh, locals spotted the body near the canal bridge in Sondhiya village on Monday morning and informed the police. The body bore multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon, he added.

The nephew is missing and searches are on to trace him, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, along with a forensic team, have inspected the scene.

"Based on a complaint by the victim's family, a case is being registered. The body has been sent for postmortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway," Singh said.