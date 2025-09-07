Man kills 15-year-old boy, dies by suicide at Guwahati guest house

Guwahati, Sep 7 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a 15-year-old boy and then died by suicide at a guest house in Guwahati on Sunday, police said.

The body of the teen was found on the bed of a room in the guest house in Borbari, while that of the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan, they said.

The boy went out with the man, a neighbour, on Saturday afternoon, and when he did not return home, his family lodged a complaint with the Chandmari police station, they added.

Subsequently, police traced the teen's mobile phone and reached the guest house. Breaking into the room, they found the bodies.

"Preliminary probe suggests that he had first killed the youth and then hanged himself," an officer said.

The man, who originally hailed from Barpeta, lived on rent near the boy's house and worked as a driver.

Staff of the private guest house said the man had booked the room on Friday, stating that he was in the city for medical treatment.

PTI SSG SSG SOM