Man kills 15-year-old son, commits suicide in Palghar

Palghar, May 8 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his 15-year-old son and hanged himself at their house in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Pimpalsheth village in the tribal-dominated Jawhar taluka on Wednesday, an official said.

Sharad Bhoye (40), a conductor with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) who was under suspension, strangled his son Bhavesh with a wire rope, sub-inspector Anil Dighole said.

He said Sharad had been under suspension for the last three months and was depressed about the situation.

As per preliminary probe, Bhoye had gone to his farmhouse around noon on Wednesday and strangled his son, a Class 10 student, after he returned home from school, and also banged the boy's body on the floor, causing fatal injuries.

The man then hanged himself from the ceiling in another room in the house, the official said.

Bhoye's father, who lived nearby, discovered the bodies and the authorities were alerted, he said.

The official said the bodies were sent for post-mortem, and a case was registered. PTI COR ARU