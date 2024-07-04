Man kills 16-year-old girl living next door

Jabalpur, July 4 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl studying in Class 11 was on Thursday allegedly stabbed to death by a man living next door in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Yashwant Patel aka Ishu (age around 21) entered the house of Riya Patel around 1.30 pm and stabbed her twice with a knife at Kulon village, City Superintendent of Police (Bagri) Sunil Nema told reporters.

The village is located about 45 km from here.

The accused later fled from the scene and teams have been formed to nab him, the official added.

As to the reason for the killing, Nema said investigation was underway.

A First Information Report was registered against Yashwant under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which deals with the offence of murder, he said.