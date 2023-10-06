Man kills 17-year-old collegian in Palghar for turning down his marriage proposal

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) A 17-year-old collegian was killed allegedly by her friend in Palghar in Maharashtra on Friday for refusing his marriage proposal, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Mokhada area, some 100 kilometres from here, when the victim, a Class XII student in a junior college here, was going to have lunch with her female friend, the official said.

"Archana Udar, a resident of Pimpalpada, was killed with a sharp weapon by 23-year-old Prabhakar Waghare, who was in a one-sided relationship with her for the past two years," he said.

"Waghare found out the girl had received a marriage proposal some 10 days ago and was distressed since. When he proposed to her and she refused, Waghare slit her throat with a knife. Udar was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival," the official said.

Waghare, who has been charged with murder, escaped from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, the Mokhada police station official said. PTI DC BNM BNM