Man kills 18-year-old girl in Gujarat after she rejects his advances

Surendranagar (Gujarat), May 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a man in Wadhwan town of Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Sunday morning, after she rejected his repeated advances, police said.

Accused Aman Rathod, who was arrested later, allegedly committed the crime when the victim, Payal Solanki, was on her way to work in the morning.

Rathod (22), who lives in the same neighbourhood as Solanki, stabbed her several times with a sharp weapon for rejecting his attempts to have a romantic relationship, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishwajeetsinh Jadeja.

The injured girl was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead. Her family refused to accept the body, demanding that the killer be caught.

“An FIR was registered at Wadhwan police station and the accused was soon arrested,” the police official said. PTI COR KA NR