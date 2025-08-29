Man kills 19-year-old woman neighbour after she blocks his phone number and ends ties; held

Bhuj (Guj), Aug 29 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a 19-year-old woman he was in relationship with in Kutch district of Gujarat after she snapped ties with him and blocked his phone number, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, and the police arrested the accused, Mohit Siddhpara (22), a resident of Adipur town in Kutch, later that night, he said.

The victim, Sakshi Khania, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital here on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police R D Jadeja said.

As per the police's preliminary probe, Mohit slit Sakshi's throat outside her college on Airport Road in Bhuj after she asked him not to contact her again, he said.

"Sakshi and Mohit were neighbours in Adipur and were in a relationship. On Thursday, when Sakshi was in Bhuj to attend her college, Mohit called her and asked her to return to Adipur for some reason. However, she refused and asked him not to call her again ever," Jadeja said.

When Sakshi informed her mother about Mohit's call, she advised her to block his number, which she did, the police official said.

"Upset and angry with her move, Mohit went to her college in Bhuj and confronted her for blocking his number. When Sakshi told him that she no longer wants to keep any relationship with, Mohit got angry and slit her throat with a knife and fled from the spot," he said.

The girl was admitted to a hospital and a case of attempted murder was registered against the accused, Jadeja said, adding that he was nabbed at night.

"After the girl succumbed to her injuries in the morning, the accused will now be booked under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," he said. PTI COR PJT PD NP