Man kills 25-year-old son in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 5 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his son by slitting his throat in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Ratanpur village in the Panki police station area on Saturday night, they said.

A search is on for Amit Thakur, who has been on the run since the incident, they added SDPO (Lesliganj) Manoj Kumar Jha said Suraj Thakur, 25, was sleeping in his bed when his father attacked him.

He said the accused is mentally challenged, and his wife has been missing for the last one year.

Meanwhile, the body of an elderly man was found in Kudaga village in the Chainpur police station area of the district, police said.

Efforts are being made to establish his identity, they said. PTI CORR BS SOM