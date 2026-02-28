Man kills 4-year-old boy after failing to sexually exploit him in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 28 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for killing a four-year-old boy in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar Chaibasa) Bahaman Tuti said the accused, identified as Devendra Bodra of Ulidih village under Chakradharpur police station, allegedly kidnapped the child with the intent to sexually exploit him and later killed the victim when he screamed.

According to the officer, the accused allegedly attacked the child with a stone when the boy started screaming.

The victim’s mother, Balema Hembram, a resident of Khuntpani village under Muffasil police station, had lodged a kidnapping case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on February 26 after her son went missing, the SDPO said.

Following the complaint, SP Amit Renu formed a special team to apprehend the accused.

Based on CCTV camera footage, technical evidence and intelligence inputs, the team led by officer-in-charge of Muffasil police station Vinod Kumar arrested Bodra from Chakradharpur.

Based on information provided by the accused, the body of the minor was recovered from Chiguttu hill within Muffasil police station limits, the SDPO added.

Devendra told police that he tried to have unnatural sex with the boy but crushed him with a stone when the victim resisted and started screaming, the SDPO said.