Man kills 4-year-old daughter in Bengal's Nadia, arrested

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter in West Bengal’s Nadia district over an “illicit relationship” of his wife, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday in a village under Dhubulia police station area in the district, they said.

The accused has been arrested, a police officer said.

He allegedly killed the little girl after returning home on Friday evening, when his wife was away, police said.

The wife of the accused was reportedly in an “illicit relationship”, they said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing his daughter and throwing her body in a nearby river, the officer said.

The body of the girl was later recovered from the river, he added. PTI DC RBT