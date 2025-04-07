Man kills 4-year-old son, commits suicide in Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari, Apr 7 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his four-year-old son and committed suicide in a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the man suspected his wife of infidelity, and there was a dispute between them, but the exact reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred in Bodra village under the Arjuni police station limits on Sunday evening when the man's wife was away, an official said.

He said Dopeshwar Sahu (40) was found hanging in his house, while his son Shreyansh's body was on the floor with a head injury.

Sahu's wife found the bodies after she returned home and informed the neighbours, following which the police were alerted, the official said.

"Prima facie, it appears that the man killed his son before ending his life. According to family members and locals, the man suspected his wife of infidelity, which could have triggered the incident. However, further investigation is underway," the official said.

A case has been registered, and a probe is underway, he said. PTI COR TKP ARU