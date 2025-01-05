Man kills 5-month-old son, wife in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his wife and five-month-old son in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Hathiyawala Bas area in Bhadra this morning. Prem hit his wife Radhika (22) and son with a sharp edged weapon, they said.

According to the police, the couple had an argument last night.

The accused has been detained and being interrogated to ascertain the cause of the murder, the police said.

Advertisment

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for postmortem. PTI SDA NB NB