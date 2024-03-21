Man kills 6-year-old daughter, takes his own life in Maharashtra’s Latur

Latur, Mar 21 (PTI) A man, who was apparently in financial distress, strangled his 6-year-old and hanged himself in Maharashtra’s Latur city, an official said on Thursday.

Abhay Laxminivas Bhutada (35) died by suicide after killing his daughter Navya at his rented home in the city's Moti Nagar area on Wednesday morning, he said. His wife was at her parents’ place at the time.

Bhutada had tried his luck in many ventures and had not been successful. He had switched to hotel business six months ago, but his financial condition had worsened in the past few days, the official added. PTI COR NR