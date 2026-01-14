Man kills 65-year-old hut caretaker in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has allegedly killed an elderly caretaker of a hut in an attempt to loot him, police here said on Wednesday.

The victim, Jeevan Kumar (65), had been serving as a caretaker at the hut of Sant Baba Gurbachan Das in Atwarapur village for the past 15 years, they said.

In their complaint to the police, the deceased's family alleged that Manbir Singh alias Manna, a resident of Raipur village, had murdered Kumar to loot his money.

The blood-soaked body was found on Tuesday in a room inside the hut. His mobile phone was also found missing, Station House Officer Hariana police station Sub-Inspector Kiran Singh said.

Efforts are on to trace the suspect and further investigation is underway, the SHO said. PTI COR SUN APL APL