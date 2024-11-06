Man kills brother-in-law during Bhai Dooj celebration in Delhi's northeast, held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother-in-law in front of his family while celebrating Bhai Dooj festivities in the Khajuri Khas area here, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accused, Ali Hassan alias Ajay Verma, shot Hemant multiple times and fled, they said.

According to the police, the motive behind the murder was a business dispute between them.

"On November 3, in broad daylight, a murder was reported in the Khajuri Khas area. Hemant Kumar was shot in front of his wife and other family members. An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim's wife and further investigation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. The officer said that Hemant with his wife were in Sonai Vihar to celebrate Bhai Dooj along with Verma, his wife and other family members. Verma reportedly asked Hemant to withdraw an ongoing case against him, which he refused. Following this, an argument broke out between them.

Advertisment

"When Hemant refused, Verma shot him multiple times and fled. Hemant was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared dead," said the DCP.

Teams were formed to arrest the accused. Verma was arrested on Monday. A sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, he added.