Man kills brother-in-law in Odisha's Jajpur to avenge slap

Jajpur, Oct 5 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his brother-in-law over a family feud in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Kanhei Behera, allegedly attacked Mithun Behera, a resident of Raisuan in Keonjhar district, with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, they said.

Mithun had come to his elder brother Rasik Behera's house in Panasia village along with his wife and two daughters for Durga Puja. Kanhei, who lived nearby, visited Rasik's house on Friday, when an argument broke out between him and Mithun over a petty domestic issue.

In a fit of anger, Mithun allegedly slapped Kanhei during the quarrel.

To avenge the insult, Kanhei went to Rasik's house again on Saturday and took Mithun out on the pretext of drinking. About 300 metres from the house, he allegedly attacked Mithun with a sharp-edged weapon and fled, leaving him dead in a pool of blood.

Police said they have sent the body for post-mortem examination and launched a search for Kanhei.

The blood-stained weapon has been recovered, they said.