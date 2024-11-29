Man kills brother-in-law over property dispute in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was shot dead by his brother-in-law over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Kathal Wali Bagh area when Ramesh Chandra Agrahari, who lives in Delhi and is a native of Narsada Langdi in Baldirai area, had come to the city to attend a wedding ceremony, an officer said.

Ramesh went to his sister's house after attending the ceremony when Santosh Agrahari shot him, Circle Officer (CO) Prashant Singh said.

The victim's family members immediately took him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, Singh said.

Advertisment

An FIR has been registered into the matter and an investigation is underway, the CO said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ