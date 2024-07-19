Man kills brother-in-law, sets body on fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old mason was murdered and his body set on fire allegedly by his brother-in-law here, police said on Friday.

The burnt body of the deceased was found early morning in the ground floor's gallery of a newly constructed residential building in Sector 15 Part 1, the police said.

The deceased, Gorelal alias Halla, was a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and worked as a mason here, they said.

According to the police, Gorelal's brother-in-law, Rajesh, who worked as a watchman at the building, is suspected to have murdered him.

"The main suspect of murder is Rajesh who is absconding. We formed a special team which conducted raids to nab him. The accused will be arrested soon," Station House Officer (SHO), Civil Lines police station, Inspector Arvind Kumar said. The complainant, who was found at the site of incident, helped the police identify the deceased and told them that Gorelal and his associates had come to meet Rajesh on Thursday night. They were all drinking alcohol, he told the police.

A senior police officer said that the complainant also told them that he was shocked when Rajesh called him and asked him to go to the gallery, where he found Gorelal's burnt body.

The complainant then informed the police, which immediately reached the site of the incident.

The victim's body has been sent to the mortuary and an FIR has been registered at the civil lines police station here, the police said. PTI COR BHJ BHJ