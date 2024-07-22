Man kills brother-in-law, sets body on fire in Gurugram; held

Gurugram, Jul 22 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested the man who murdered his brother-in-law and set his body on fire in sector 15 area, officials said on Monday The police identified the accused as Rajesh (21), a native Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested on Sunday night.

"The accused confessed that his brother-in-law, Gorelal (32), used to harass his sister and did not even provide medicine for her illness," the SHO of civil lines police station, Arvind Kumar said.

The deceased, Gorelal alias Halla, was a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and worked as a mason here, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday last week when Rajesh took his brother-in-law to an under-construction building in Sector 15, where he was working as a watchman, the SHO said.

They were drinking together. When Gorelal was in an inebriated state, Rajesh strangled him to death, Kumar said. After committing the murder, the accused poured turpentine oil on Gorelal's body and set it on fire before fleeing.

Gorelal's burnt body was found in the gallery on the ground floor of a newly constructed house in Sector 15 in the early hours of July 19, the SHO said.

Police suspected the brother-in-law of the deceased, whom he had come to meet, was absconding, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station, and "the accused, Rajesh, has been arrested and is being questioned. He has confessed to the murder," Kumar said.