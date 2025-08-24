Man kills brother over removal of hay in UP village

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his brother on Sunday in a fight over the removal of hay here, police said.

The incident occurred in Padri Khurd village under Robertsganj police station, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that on Sunday morning, a fight broke out between two siblings -- Chunnu Biyar and Munna Biyar -- over the removal of hay.

During the incident, Chunnu Biyar got seriously injured and died during treatment in the hospital. Based on a complaint by the family members, a case was registered, Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.