Man kills cousin over property dispute in Nagpur district, sets body on fire

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his cousin over a property dispute in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.

Mohpa resident Arun Ramaji Turare went to work in his agricultural field near Mohgaon-Sawangi village, about 30 km from here, on Saturday, but did not return home.

After being alerted by his wife, the Kalmeshwar police launched a search and soon discovered the charred remains of a man, who turned out to be Arun.

Working on a few leads, they questioned the victim’s cousin Chandrashekhar Turare, a retired constable of the Central Reserve Police Force, the official said.

“Chandrashekhar confessed to killing his cousin Arun over a long-standing land dispute and setting the body on fire. The Kalmeshwar police nabbed the killer within four hours of receiving the complaint,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR NR