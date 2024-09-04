Man kills cousin with hammer, injures aunt, over property in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed with a hammer on Wednesday, and his mother wounded, by the man's cousin over a piece of property, police said.

Rakesh Kumar was attacked inside his home by the accused with a hammer, they said.

Rakesh's brother Rajesh told police his cousin barged inside the house and attacked Rakesh in his sleep.

"There was some dispute between the family members over a plot. Earlier, the matter was resolved in the panchayat. On Wednesday, my cousin Ravinder barged inside the house and attacked Rakesh with a hammer when he was sleeping," Rajesh said in his police complaint.

He said when his mother tried to save him, Ravinder attacked her also and fled.

"We rushed them to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared my brother dead," he said.

Police said three teams have been formed to nab Ravinder.

"We have handed over the body after autopsy. Injured woman is stable. FSL team inspected the spot and seized the hammer," Station House Officer (SHO) Arjun Dev of Sadar Police Station said. PTI COR BM VN VN