Man kills cousin with hammer over land dispute in Gurugram; held

Gurugram, Sep 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his cousin over a land dispute, by attacking him with a hammer, an officer said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ravinder, a resident of the Islampur village, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday last week when Ravinder killed his 20-year-old cousin by attacking him with a hammer in his house. He also left the victim's mother seriously injured, police said.

Ravinder was arrested on Saturday from Dwarka Expressway, police said.

During the interrogation, Ravinder told the police that he had some dispute over a plot of land with the victim's father. Following this, he attacked his family. He even covered his face with a mask and wore gloves so he could avoid being recognized, SHO of Sadar police station, Arjun Dev said.

The accused was produced in court and sent to four days in police remand, Dev said.