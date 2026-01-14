Man kills daughter as she elopes with lover after marriage

Bhind (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 21-year-old married daughter in the district for eloping with her lover, police said on Wednesday.

Munnesh Dhanuk allegedly shot his daughter Nidhi with a pistol on Tuesday evening at Kheria Thapak village in Mehgaon police station limits.

He was arrested late at night, said police station in-charge Mahesh Sharma.

Nidhi had got married last month. But she was having an affair with a young man from her village, who was her relative, and eloped with him, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Vaskale.

Subsequently she visited Gwalior Kotwali police station, claiming to be an adult and living with her boyfriend in the city of her own free will, he said.

Her father learned of her whereabouts on Monday and coaxed her to return home. On Tuesday, he allegedly took her to a field and shot her, said the official.

Her mother reported the incident to the police.

A case of murder was registered against Munnesh Dhanuk who allegedly told police that he killed his daughter for the sake of honour.

